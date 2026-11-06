No One Will Lose Their Home Ziyambi Assures Property Owners

The Government has assured property owners that they will not lose their homes or land for failing to validate their title deeds within the 24-month window provided under the Title Deeds Validation and Securitisation Programme.

Speaking as guest of honour at the National Real Estate Day commemorations, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the programme was intended to strengthen the security of property ownership documents, not dispossess citizens of their properties.

“Atisikutorera vanhu dzimba, tirikungochinja machengetero atinoita ma documents anoita urare hope dzakanaka,” he said.

“Kune vamwe vanga vaakuti painoexpire deadline kwaane ma land baron kumsoro ikoko varikuda kubva vatora ma property evanhu kwete. We are not doing that.”

Ziyambi said paper title deeds that had not been validated would remain legally valid even after the July 2027 deadline, but would no longer be accepted for property transactions, including sales and transfers, until they had been validated.

“An unvalidated paper deed remains a valid legal instrument. However, once the deadline has passed, it cannot be used to sell or transfer property until it has been validated.

“If you want to go to the bank to secure a loan, the bank will say go and ensure that your deed has been validated. If you want to sell, we will now insist, no, convert it so that we all align,” he said.

He described the programme as an important step towards economic empowerment, social stability and national development.

The securitisation process involves replacing vulnerable paper records with digitally backed title deeds incorporating security features designed to protect ownership records and reduce the risk of fraud and manipulation.

“This initiative is far more than an administrative reform. It is a catalyst for economic empowerment, social stability and national progress.

“Indeed, replacing vulnerable paper records with tamper-proof, digitally-backed, securitised deeds restores confidence in property ownership, provides families with a lasting sense of security, and enables individuals to unlock the value of their assets,” he said.

“With valid title deeds, citizens can access credit, invest in their properties, and participate more fully in our country’s economy. For business, secure title deeds encourage investment and fuel entrepreneurship.

For communities and local authorities, they provide a solid foundation for planning, infrastructure and orderly growth.”

On the cost of the exercise, Ziyambi said the Government had capped the applicable fees at US$215, inclusive of VAT, to make the process more affordable for property owners.He added that vulnerable citizens who could not afford the validation and securitisation process would receive assistance from the State.

“We have said poverty shall never be a barrier to tenure security. Where a vulnerable citizen cannot afford a private conveyancer, the State will step in to assist them through the Legal Aid Directorate,” he said.

The 24-month title deed validation and securitisation programme is being implemented under Statutory Instrument 76 of 2025.

The 24month validation and securitisation programme is being implemented under Statutory nstrument 76 of 2025.