Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Pharmaceutical Trade in Karoi

A recent joint operation conducted by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Drugs and Narcotics Division has resulted in a significant breakthrough in the fight against illegal pharmaceutical trade in the Chikangwe area of Karoi, Mashonaland West Province.

In a statement, MCAZ director general Richard Rukwata said the operation was part of the Authority’s continued enforcement activities aimed at identified hotspots where individuals involved in the illegal distribution of unregistered medicines, expired drugs, and other illicit medicinal products conduct their business.

“The raid led to the discovery of unregistered medicines, expired drugs, and even registered medicines being sold unlawfully. Additionally, skin lightening creams and other body-altering products were recovered. These medicines were being sold from flea market tables, car boot sales among other unauthorised places. All the medicines were also being handled by unlicenced individuals,” said Rukwata

He said the raid led to the apprehension of several suspects who were subsequently handed over to the prosecuting authorities.

“As a result of our joint efforts, suspects were apprehended and handed over to the prosecuting authorities, and all recovered medicines were confiscated. The MCAZ remain committed to ensuring the safety and integrity of pharmaceutical products available to the public. Such collaborative actions underscore our dedicated efforts to curb drug and substance abuse across the nation while upholding regulatory standards and safeguarding public health.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious pharmaceutical activities to the authorities. Together, we can combat the distribution of unregistered and expired medicines, promoting a safer environment for all Zimbabweans,” he said

