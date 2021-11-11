Kidnapped Moti Brothers Reunited With Family
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that the four Moti brothers, Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan and Zia Moti have been found and safely reunited with their family on Wednesday night.
The four children were kidnapped on 20 October 2021 and their vehicle hijacked in the leafy suburb of Bendor, in Polokwane, Limpopo.
Earlier, a team of police investigators was roped in to help locate children.
A group of men with rifles and handguns cornered their vehicle and forcefully removed them.
