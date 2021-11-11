SAPS jacket with the shoulder badge photo taken on the 25th January 2008 in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg. Photo Elvis Ntombela

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that the four Moti brothers, Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan and Zia Moti have been found and safely reunited with their family on Wednesday night.

The four children were kidnapped on 20 October 2021 and their vehicle hijacked in the leafy suburb of Bendor, in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Earlier, a team of police investigators was roped in to help locate children.

A group of men with rifles and handguns cornered their vehicle and forcefully removed them.

Source: www.sabcnews.com