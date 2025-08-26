Knives out for Deputy Minister Sibanda as ZANU PF factional wars rock Matabeleland North’

Factional fights have erupted in Matabeleland North with knives out for Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Simelisizwe Sibanda, who is also ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Bubi Constituency.

Sources within the party say senior figures are plotting to push Sibanda out of political office, driven by selfish ambitions disguised as disciplinary action.

The clashes reportedly began soon after ZANU PF primary elections in which Sibanda defeated his rivals. From that time, insiders allege, some senior party members have sought to frustrate him. They allegedly skipped meetings he hosted, delayed programmes and attempted to undermine his initiatives, hoping to portray him as a failure.

Matters escalated on Monday this week when a prohibition letter barring Sibanda from performing party duties was leaked, revealing the depth of the rift.

The prohibition order, dated 24 August 2025, barred him from exercising his duties as a District Coordinating Committee member, accessing ZANU PF offices or attending any party meetings.

“This order prohibits you from exercising your duty as the DCC member, entering or accessing to ZANU PF offices, attending any ZANU PF meeting or gathering,” reads the letter.

The letter accused him of creating parallel structures, refusing to cooperate with the DCC and making utterances that embarrassed party leadership on social media.

It said Sibanda’s conduct risked bringing the name of the party into disrepute. The order declared that he was suspended until his case was fully determined by the relevant disciplinary structures.

Close sources, however, allege that the move is being spearheaded by Provincial Secretary for Administration Douglas Khoza, Central Committee member Nyabayezwe Maphosa and Bubi DCC chairman Abednico Maphosa.

“The Provincial Executive Committee had initially resolved to send a fact-finding team to gather views on the ground, but Khoza allegedly ignored the decision and pushed for an immediate disciplinary hearing. He attempted to have the order signed by Provincial Disciplinary Committee chairman Silas Maligo, who refused. Undeterred, Khoza forwarded the order directly to the Bubi DCC on his own, a decision that has drawn accusations of abuse of office,” the source said.

The dispute is also tied to wider power struggles within the province.

According to sources, Khoza has allegedly been promised the position of Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland North, contingent upon the removal of Sibanda, and should that happen, he is reportedly hoping to contest in the by-election.

“Notably, Khoza has previously contested and lost four consecutive primary elections in Bubi, and his ambitions now rest on the possibility of a by-election.

“This move is also expected to displace the current Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honorable Richard Moyo, who, aware of these developments, chose not to attend the PEC meeting concerning Sibanda’s situation and has opted not to involve himself in the ongoing events,” the source said.

Some District Coordinating Committee (DCC) members interviewed by this publication said the move is being imposed on them by some individuals with hidden agendas.

Some individuals declined to offer a statement, expressing concerns about potential repercussions.

“This is not coming from us as structures, it is being pushed down our throats by a few people who want to settle scores. There are people at the top who are trying to create divisions so that they can benefit politically,” said one of the DCC members.

Matabeleland North traditional leader, Chief Mtshane Khumalo said: “I can’t really comment on the matter as it is still under investigation. I do not want it to seem like I’m taking sides on their problems with the party.”

Efforts to get a comment from Sibanda were fruitless as he declined to comment.