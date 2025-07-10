Legislators Demand Crackdown on Unregistered Herbal Clinics

By Takudzwa Tondoya

Legislators have expressed concern over the surge of unregulated herbal clinics across the country expressing fear that vulnerable patients are falling victim to false diagnoses and bogus treatments all without state oversight.

Raising alarm during a Parliamentary question and answer session legislator Juliana Makuvire expressed worry on the so-called “full body scans” being conducted at herbal clinics that then prescribe generic herbal medications.

“These clinics unfortunately, have become our go-to areas for the most vulnerable members of our community, especially those suffering from chronic ailments such as cancer, blood pressure and diabetes, just to mention a few. My question is, what is the Ministry doing to protect the public against such unregistered herbal clinics as they have been operating for decades now without any repercussions?” she said

Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Sleiman Kwidini acknowledged the growing problem.

“Most of these clinics are not registered. The Ministry is implementing policies under the Traditional Medicines Act, and we’re encouraging registration and compliance,” he said.

Kwidini highlighted that public awareness is crucial. “People need to verify whether a clinic is licensed before seeking treatment,” he warned.

The debate escalated as MPs raised concern over herbalists openly advertising along highways and on street corners.

Mashonaland West lawmaker Mutsa Murombedzi asked whether it was legal to promote unverified medicines in public spaces.

Dr. Kwidini was clear saying “The government does not support the selling or advertising of medicine in the streets. Uncertified drugs, especially without dosage guidelines, can be dangerous and lead to conditions like cancer.”

He urged the public to report such practices and warned that enforcement would increase.

MPs also called for tighter regulation and collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ).

They demanded that traditional healers be vetted, registered and monitored to ensure public safety.