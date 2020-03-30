Lockdown Day One In Pictures

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday imposed a nationwide lock-down for 21 days which started today (Monday) to help slow the spread of corona-virus.

This publication took pictures below.

Empty streets in the central business district. (Picture by Munashe Chokodza/263Chat) Most shops where closed except supermarkets and food outlets. (Picture by Munashe Chokodza/263Chat) Small number of people were in the CBD. (Picture by Munashe Chokodza/263Chat) There is only public transport. (Picture by Munashe Chokodza/263Chat)