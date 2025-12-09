Magaya Rape and Fraud Trial Slated for January

By Judith Nyuke

The trial date for Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Walter Magaya, who is accused of rape, has been set for January 26, 2026.

​In a case of fraud where Magaya, his wife Tendai, Planet Africa and Yadah Connect—in which they are all co-accused—was also remanded to January 26, 2026.

This follows after the State, represented by Clemence Chimbari, indicated the High Court would hear the case once indictments are finalised.

Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa presided over the matter.