Nyachowe Unveils Bold 10-Point Plan to Transform ZIFA Northern Region

With elections for the ZIFA Northern Region fast approaching, candidate Stanslous Runyararo Nyachowe has unveiled an ambitious reform blueprint he says will professionalise football administration and restore integrity to the region’s game.

Nyachowe who is Chief Executive Officer of Pfura Rural District Council and a long-serving football administrator said his campaign is anchored on a 10-Point Plan aimed at strengthening governance, improving standards and expanding opportunities across the league.

“If you give me the mandate to serve, I commit to building a region that is well-governed, transparent and development-focused. We must take the Northern Region back to being the best run league in Zimbabwe,” he said

His plan includes establishing an advisory board made up of former administrators, setting up a resource mobilisation committee and creating effective standing committees.

Nyachowe also intends to introduce an Ethics and Fair Play Committee, launch benchmarking missions abroad and build a regional technical centre.

He further proposes a research unit in partnership with Bindura University, the revival of inter-district and provincial tournaments, a strengthened awards committee and new strategic partnerships to support development.

Beyond the 10-point plan, Nyachowe outlines a broader vision rooted in corporate governance, club licensing compliance and statutory reform.

“Clubs must embrace good governance practices,” he said adding that licensing criteria will be strictly enforced.

He also promises a strong audit framework to curb financial indiscipline, a vigorous marketing unit, more functional judicial bodies and improved sporting facilities across the region in collaboration with local authorities.

On integrity issues, Nyachowe takes a firm stance “There shall be zero tolerance to match manipulation or fixing,”

He added that hooliganism and crowd violence would be met with strict penalties.

Nyachowe also pledges to promote scientific research in football, expand sponsorship opportunities, strengthen the secretariat, introduce an exciting awards scheme and develop a comprehensive master plan for football growth from grassroots to regional level.

Nyachowe brings an extensive sports background, including roles in ZIFA, the Zimbabwe Footgolf Association, FIFA’s Football Technology Committee and the National Youth and Paralympic Games Local Organising Committee.

His accolades range from national footgolf titles to leadership awards from the Sports and Recreation Commission.

He has held positions in provincial sports structures, overseeing major tournaments, resource mobilisation and grassroots development.

As the race intensifies, Nyachowe is positioning himself as a reform-minded administrator ready to modernise the league.

“Our region deserves professionalism, discipline and vision. I am ready to deliver that transformation,” he said.