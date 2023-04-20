Mambo Ndini In US$300k Fraud Storm

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is on the lookout for Andy Baleni, also known as Mambo Ndini, a popular social media personality who is accused of defrauding 70 people in botched cement deals.

Baleni and his co-accused Tinashe Zimunya are said to have duped unsuspecting citizens by advertising cement at a discount on national radio stations, which was never delivered.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with said cases involving purported sale of cement “on special offer” to unsuspecting members of the public through advertisements on social media and radio stations by a company known as Raffia and King Hardware allegedly situated at 10 Mbuya Nehanda Street, Harare.

“The suspects, Andy Baleni also known as Mambo Ndini whose last known address is Flat 3 GlenLorne, Chishawasha, Harare and Tinashe Zimunya advertised cement on radio and social media platforms at very low prices and alleged special offer thereby luring the unsuspecting transacting public. Delivery of the purported cement was said to be done within seven (7) days after payment for the consignment. Resultantly, more than seventy (70) victims fell for the scam and were defrauded approximately USD$300 000-00,” reads part of the statement.

Baleni is popular for his flamboyant lifestyle, which he often exhibits on social media.

