Man in Court for US$8k Vehicle Scam

By Judith Nyuke

A 31-year-old man appeared in court accused of swindling a Harare man out of US$8 050 after misrepresenting that he could import a Honda Vezel vehicle on his behalf.

Vitality Munemo appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai on fraud charges.

He was granted US$100 bail, and the matter was remanded to 3 March.

Munemo was represented by Owen Safuri.

The complainant in this matter is Cephas Gasura (34).

The State alleges that in July 2024, he sought to import a Honda Vezel.

Munemo reportedly misrepresented himself claiming he had the capacity to import the vehicle on Gasura’s behalf.

The court heard that Munemo quoted a total cost of US$13 000 covering customs duty and logistics.

Acting on this misrepresentation, Gasura reportedly paid US$12 050 toward the purchase.

Although Munemo promised delivery by October 2024, he later cited “challenges” and pushed the date to January 2025.

When Gasura followed up in January, Munemo claimed the vehicle was at the Chirundu Border Post on the Zambian side pending clearance.

After several more excuses, Gasura managed to recover US$4 000, but Munemo eventually became evasive, leading Gasura to file a police report.

Of the US$12 050 paid, the total value prejudiced is US$8 050.