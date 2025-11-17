Marinica Fires Back at Critics Says Warriors Are Focused and Fearless

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Warriors coach Marian Marinica has rubbished reports of divisions within the Warriors camp insisting the squad is fully focused and united as preparations intensify for upcoming international fixtures.

Speaking in an interview, Marinica said he intentionally keeps away from media speculation to shield himself and the squad from unnecessary distractions.

“I’m a little bit old-fashioned. I don’t read the media or social media before matches because I don’t want to be distracted,” he said.

He added that much of the speculation circulating online is often misleading or driven by ulterior motives.

“Sometimes it’s toxic information, sometimes people have different agendas. But I don’t think there is any truth whatsoever in anything they are saying.”

Marinica said the players have demonstrated strong commitment and a shared ambition particularly as the team looks ahead to the Africa Cup of Nations.

“They are very much united and they understand their purpose, which is going to AFCON to create history,” he said.

The coach said he was encouraged by the attitude shown in their recent friendly match which he described as a crucial stage in Zimbabwe’s broader development.

“It’s about pride and representing the country. We have to play for the people back home, even though it’s a friendly.” he said.

Marinica also applauded his team’s resilience against high-calibre opposition noting that their recent opponents Algeria offered a valuable test.

“We played a very good team. It was a very good exercise for us.” he said

The Romanian said the Warriors’ improved second-half performance where they created more chances, won a penalty and scored reflected the squad’s collective mindset.

“We became braver and more aggressive. We created chances and scored. That’s the minimum benchmark we expect.” he added

Marinica said the team would remain focused on its mission and avoid being derailed by external noise.