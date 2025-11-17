Delta Rallies Students to Lead Zimbabwe’s Responsible Drinking Drive

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Delta Corporation has renewed its call for responsible alcohol consumption calling on young people to take the lead in shaping safer and healthier drinking habits across communities, campuses and workplaces.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2025 Smart Drinking and Moderation Innovation Challenge held in Harare, Delta Corporation Group SHE Executive Farai Matambo said the company’s duty goes far beyond producing beverages.

Promoting responsible drinking, he said is embedded in the organisation’s values and long-term vision.

“Eliminating underage drinking, discouraging alcohol use during pregnancy, ending drinking and driving, promoting moderation, and empowering consumers to make informed choices are our key goals. After the drinking privilege comes a responsibility.” Matambo said

He praised university students and young innovators for spearheading creative initiatives aimed at reducing risky behaviour among their peers.

“From campaigns on drunk-driving prevention to digital behaviour-change tools and peer-to-peer education, these are exactly the kinds of innovations that strengthen our mission. Your choice, therefore, is power,” he said.

Matambo said young people remain uniquely positioned to influence behaviour within their own circles.

“When students speak, students listen. You understand the pressures, myths, and misconceptions better than anyone else. You are not preaching but you are leading. Influence is the most powerful tool we have in building healthier communities,” he said

He highlighted a range of student-led efforts, including digital storytelling, moderation campaigns on campuses, alcohol-and-pregnancy awareness drives and peer education models gaining traction nationwide.

Meanwhile, Matambo assured communities that Delta Corporation will continue supporting youth focused smart-drinking programmes.

“We remain committed to supporting youth-led innovations, partnering with universities to scale up impactful programmes, and strengthening initiatives that promote road safety, wellbeing, and responsible enjoyment,” he said.

He added that young people form the heartbeat of the responsible-drinking movement and Delta is proud to walk alongside them.

“This initiative is about leadership and citizenship, this is what it means to shape the future of Zimbabwe,” he said.