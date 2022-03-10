‘Marriage Bill Into Law, A Step Towards Ending Violence Against Girl Child’

Women and girls’ rights advocacy organization, Shamwari Yemwanasikana(SYS) has welcomed the passing of the Marriage Bill into law saying is a step towards ending child marriages in the country.

In a statement, Shamwari Yemwanasikana said the move symbolizes great strides in ending violence against women and girls.

“Clause 3 of the newly passed into law Marriage Bill provides that the minimum age of entering into any form of marriage is 18. This gives girls security and trust in our laws in knowing that they will no longer fall victim to child marriages as the law now fully protects them from child marriages.

“As we welcome the passing of the Bill into law, we are calling for the implementation of the Marriage Bill. Our laws are good on paper however we continue to have issues as far as the implementation is concerned,” said SY.

“We have worked tirelessly together with different stakeholders and interested parties in calling for the Marriage Bill to be passed into law and our efforts have finally yielded results. We had the Anna Machaya case receiving public outcry with calls from different sectors calling for an end to child marriages.

“The passing of the Marriage Bill into law is a win for us in knowing that our efforts were not in vain. As a nation, we are making great strides in ending violence against women and girls,”

Shamwari Yemwanasikana said the passing of the Marriage Bill into law is a win as no one is above the law.

“No one is above the law and everyone found guilty of violating the girl child or having a hand in solemnizing a “child marriage” should be held accountable. Child marriages should be criminalized! We cannot continue having pedophiles and those who aid pedophiles roaming our streets. The emancipation of the girl child is certain and she will be free from all the violence and abuse of this world,” said SY.

In 2016 the Constitutional Court declared child marriages unconstitutional. Section 78 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe states that any person who has attained the age of 18 can enter into a marriage.

After the approval of the amendments by the Senate last month, the Bill had to be returned to the National Assembly for it to consider the changes before it was sent to President Mnangagwa for his assent.