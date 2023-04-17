Mlalazi Shares the Inspiring Message of God’s Grace in His New Album ‘In the Presence 2’

Fast-rising gospel musician Everton Mlalazi recently released his much-awaited album titled “In the Presence 2: God’s Grace.”

The 10-track album was first launched in Bulawayo earlier this month at a sold-out venue

In an interview, Everton shared the inspiration behind his album and the message he hopes to convey to his listeners through his music.

“In this album, I wish to invite the listener into my spiritual journey. Inviting them into The Presence of God where I have seen Him at work in my life, where I have enjoyed God’s unmerited favour – which is His Grace,” he said.

“We all should find hope in the workings of God.”

Everton Mlalazi’s music is known for its uplifting and soulful nature, blending traditional gospel with contemporary elements.

His lyrics reflect his personal relationship with God and his faith, which shines through in “In the Presence 2: God’s Grace.”

“Lyrical content of my music reflects what God has done in my life. When I sing the music, I am drawn closer to Him, and my relationship with Him is enhanced,” Everton shares.

The album features a diverse range of songs that cater to different musical tastes.

From traditional imbube sound in “Nomakunje,” a collaboration with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, to hymns and contemporary gospel tracks like “He is Coming Back,” “Ndokutewera,” “In Your Name,” “Zita Renyu,” and “I Need Thee,” Everton’s unique sound is evident in every track.

With the album now available in digital stores, Everton has high expectations for its reception among his fans and the wider audience.

“The album is indeed now available on digital stores and has already received a fantastic reception from gospel music lovers,” he shares.

