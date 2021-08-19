Mnangagwa Tells Opposition To Stop Dreaming Of Change

MUTARE- President Emerson Mnangagwa Thursday told opposition parties to stop dreaming about the change in government and not celebrate the Zambian elections which were won by an opposition leader.

By Own Correspondent

Addressing hundreds of ZANU PF party supporters at the Sakubva aerodrome, Mnangagwa said such elements need exorcism from their hallucinations.

Zambian President Edward Lungu lost to the opposition contender, Hakainde Hichilema his main rival by more than a million votes to claim the presidency, in an election where the incumbent initially complained of vote-rigging.

The opposition movement has been drawing lessons from this victory, including how citizens turned out in numbers to vote as a template for 2023 elections as Nelson Chamisa looks to wrestle power from ZANU PF.

However, the ruling party leader dismissed those as wild notions of daydreamers that need to seek spiritual exorcism as ZANU PF was well poised to retain the presidency as well as the majority of in the National Assembly.

“Let me tell you that if anyone dreams that what happened in Zambia will happen here wake up and brew beer to exorcise yourself,” said Mnangagwa to the jubilation of his supporters.