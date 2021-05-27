Mpilo Hospital Fire Destroyed Property Worth US$500 000

Mpilo Central Hospital acting Chief Executive Officer, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya says property worth half a million dollars was destroyed during yesterday’s inferno which left 39 health workers and their families without shelter.

In a memo today, Prof Ngwenya said they suspect the fire was caused by an electrical fault from the distribution box with investigations underway to ascertain the exact cause.

“Some staff residents reported seeing sparks of fire from an electrical distribution box, and we suspect that this could be the cause of the fire. However, the Fire Brigade is working on further forensic investigations to establish the exact cause of the fire. The estimated cost of damage to property is around US$500 000.00. We hope to rise up from this terrible setback and continue to give service to many of our patients,” Prof. Ngwenya said

He said thirty nine health workers and the families were affected and an alternative accommodation was being sought for them.

“It (the fire) affected 39 health workers and their families. We were lucky that no one was seriously injured. One person suffered a broken ankle and another had smoke inhalation effects but is stable. Our thoughts are with the affected members and their families. The hospital is arranging temporary alternative accommodation for them,” he said.

Professor Ngwenya said he was hoping that they will cope with the situation to continue providing services to patients.

Mpilo is one of the country’s referral hospitals catering for the Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Matabeleland North and South, Midlands and Masvingo Provinces.

With over 2000 employees, Mpilo has a teaching hospital for the National University of Science and Technology, and has strong links with the University of Zimbabwe and several other academic institutions.