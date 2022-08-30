Musicians Unite In Support of Families Searching For Missing Relatives

Musicians from across the world have joined the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to produce a music video as a tribute to missing people and families who are desperate for answers.

Temptations Gatsi, ICRC field officer said, through music the humanitarian organisation seeks to direct solidarity with those who are going through tragedy of not knowing what happened to their loved ones.

“Together, through music, we wanted to express our solidarity with those who are going through the deep, universal tragedy of not knowing what has happened to a loved one. The families of missing people never give up, even in the face of a global pandemic and other adversity. And we won’t stop helping them either,” said Gatsi.

Zimbabwe Red Cross Society secretary general Elias Hwenga said the humanitarian organisations will work tirelessly to draw attention to issues of those who go missing.

“While the family is the smallest unit of society, it is the most vital to the individual for psycho-social and economic support. Having a missing relative brings terrible suffering to affected families as they are deprived of this support. This is why the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society, together with the International Committee of the Red Cross and other National Red Cross Societies work tirelessly to draw attention to the human stories behind the overlooked humanitarian tragedies of those who go missing,” said Hwenga.

He added that there is need for continuous efforts by all stakeholders to prevent people from going missing, search for those who are missing and provide information on their fate and whereabouts to their families, and this includes preventing the disruption of family links, restoring and maintaining contact.

The music video is a cover to the U2 song “I Still Haven’t Found What I am Looking For” and includes the following artists, Paulo Heman and Marfa Kurakina (Brazil), Dan Lanois (Canada), Roopak Naigoakar and Tushar Lall (India) Roberto Luti (taly), Sherieta Lewis and Roselyn Williams (Jamaica), the Amaan choir (Jordan), Kátsica Mayoral (Mexico), Sosha Choir (South Africa), John Cruz, Olivia Ruff, Michael Ruff, Glen David Andrews Band, and Chris Pierce from the United States; and Louis Mhlanga (Zimbabwe).

