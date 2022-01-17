Mutare Water Woes Persist

City of Mutare has notified residents and ratepayers that it has cut water supply to finish repairs at its Odzani Water Works in a move that perpetuates the eastern city’s endless water woes.

In a notice, city management urged residents to use water as they concluded repairs at Odzani water works have led to this unprecedented situation in the city.

Council said it cut off supply to avoid pumping dirty water to residents as water levels at it’s Christmas Pass reservoirs reached critically low levels.

Some sections of residential areas in Dangamvura, where water is already rationed, received dirty water over the weekend.

“Notice is hereby given to all Residents and Stakeholders of Mutare that repair works at the Odzani Water works are still ongoing.

“As a result of the ongoing repairs our water levels in our reservoirs have reached critically low. In order to avoid pumping dirty water, we will now shut off many areas,” read part of the Notice.

Council said normal supply could resume by Thursday as the water tanks need a dedicated two to four days of supply to reach sustainable levels.

“Our Water Engineering team are working round the clock to complete the repairs and we anticipate normal water supply by Thursday since it takes 2-4 days to fill up the Christmas Pass balancing tanks…,” read part of the Notice.

Council has also failed to complete the Dangamvura water pipeline by the December deadline in spite of commitments by City Mayor, councilor Blessing Tandi.

Tandi says the current water challenges are due to distribution challenges emanating from old infrastructure.

“We have enough water for the entire city at our reservoirs at the Christmas Pass. But, the problem lies with the distribution.

“The challenge we are facing as a council is our pipes are too old and are too small to sustain the high pressure of the water from the reservoirs. As a result, we experience numerous and regular bursts thereby affecting the distribution of the water.

“We need to acquire new pipes to service the old ones but we are currently working on laying the Dangamvura water pipeline to end the perennial water shortage in that suburb,” Tandi said.