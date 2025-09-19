Mwene weBhawa Campaign Inspires Fight Against Substance Abuse

The fight against drug and substance abuse in Chipinge has gathered momentum, with traditional leaders, civic groups and government agencies rallying under the Mwene weBhawa campaign.

Spearheaded by Chief Tobias Garahwa and supported by community organisations, the initiative has emerged as a powerful symbol of unity in tackling rising drug use across the district.

A major awareness event was held on 18 September in Matikwa, Ward 26, where more than 800 villagers gathered for activities coordinated by Sustainable Agricultural Technology (SAT).

Stakeholders included ministries responsible for youth, women’s affairs and education alongside the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD) and Vemuganga Community Radio.

Community media has been central to the campaign, with Vemuganga FM amplifying anti-drug messages and providing a platform for dialogue.

The station has become a bridge between villagers and authorities, encouraging open discussions about the social impact of substance abuse.

SAT district coordinator Bernard Mugunzva said drug use had disrupted farming programmes meant to support vulnerable households.

“A united force involving local media like Vemuganga FM will improve the behaviours of our targeted beneficiaries,” he told the gathering.

Police representatives highlighted the links between drug abuse and crime, including gender-based violence, burglary and poor mental health.

They also warned that those involved in drug trafficking face arrest and prosecution.

Claris Madhuku, PYCD director and social commentator, applauded the campaign’s collective approach.

“Individual effort and isolated programming will be futile. The united front will benefit more if fashioned around the Mwene weBhawa campaign,” he said calling for behaviour-change interventions and harm reduction strategies targeting young people.

Research shows substance abuse in Chipinge has contributed to crime, family breakdowns, child marriages and teenage pregnancies.

Alongside Mwene weBhawa, the #NotInMyVillage campaign — backed by the Zimbabwe AIDS Network and traditional leaders — is encouraging parents and guardians to take a stronger role in protecting youth.

The Chipinge initiative aligns with the work of the National Taskforce on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse, chaired by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri.

The taskforce, which brings together 11 ministries, is pursuing a national strategy of reducing drug supply, supporting treatment and promoting community reintegration.

Above all, community radio has amplified the campaign’s reach. By popularising Mwene weBhawa as a rallying call, Vemuganga FM has ensured that anti-drug messages resonate far beyond public gatherings.

The Chipinge experience highlights the potential of community-driven solutions.

By combining cultural values, parental responsibility and grassroots awareness, the Mwene weBhawa campaign is emerging as a model in Zimbabwe’s wider struggle against drugs.