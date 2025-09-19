Evangelist Palau Brings Message of Healing and Strength to Zim Women

American evangelist Wendy Palau has urged Zimbabwean women to embrace hope and resilience as she arrived in Harare ahead of the Love Zimbabwe Women’s Conference set for Saturday at the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

Speaking to journalists shortly after her arrival, Palau said her mission was to inspire women facing personal struggles to find strength and renewal.

“I am so excited to be here for tomorrow’s conference. I speak to women all over the world and though our cultures and languages may differ we all need hope,” she said.

Evangelist Palau who has shared her personal journey of loss, grief and healing across continents said her focus was on encouraging women to rise above discouragement and the heavy responsibilities they often carry.

“Women carry the burden of family, children and work, often at the same time. These can become heavy burdens, especially when dealing with abuse, abandonment or heartbreak. My heart is to encourage the women that God knows their name, loves them, and wants to use them in this city and in this country,” she said.

The Love Zimbabwe Women’s Conference is expected to draw thousands of women from across Harare and beyond.

Organisers say the event will be a space for healing, faith and empowerment where women can share experiences and support one another.

She said while she loves ministering to people of all backgrounds, her deepest passion lies in strengthening women.

“My love is for the heart of women, because I have walked through sadness and found purpose again. That is the hope I want to share with the women of Harare,” she added.