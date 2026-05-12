Govt Concludes Food Aid Rollout as Hunger Hotspots Persist

The government says it has concluded nationwide food distributions under the Food Deficit Mitigation Programme with more than three-quarters of targeted households receiving grain and food assistance although some districts remain vulnerable to cereal insecurity.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet press briefing in Harare, acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere said distributions carried out under the Food Deficit Mitigation Programme Response Plan for October 2025 to March 2026 had reached 77.53% of the targeted 1 293 657 households across the country.

“Cabinet approval of the Food Deficit Mitigation Programme Response Plan (October 2025-March 2026) on the 26th of November 2025, the distributions have been concluded across the country with 77.53% of the targeted 1 293 657 households having been covered and provided with the requisite grain and food assistance,” Muswere said.

Despite the rollout, government says some districts continue to face food insecurity.

According to findings from the Second Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment (CLAFA2) of 2026, Beitbridge, Buhera and Chivi districts are currently cereal insecure and require urgent support while Mutare, Uzumba Maramba-Pfungwe and Mberengwa districts are expected to need food assistance beginning in October 2026.

Authorities say the focus has now shifted to responding to distress calls on a case-by-case basis starting this month.

“Current focus now is on responding to distress calls on a case-by-case basis commencing in June 2026,” Muswere said.

Provincial distribution figures show uneven coverage across the country.

Manicaland Province recorded 59.8% distribution coverage in Chipinge, Mutare and Buhera districts while Mashonaland Central achieved 87.08% coverage across Bindura, Guruve, Mt Darwin and Mbire.

Mashonaland East covered 58.91% in Goromonzi, Hwedza, Mudzi, Mutoko and Uzumba Maramba-Pfungwe districts while Mashonaland West recorded one of the highest performances at 94.41%, despite logistical challenges in Hurungwe and Zvimba where communities struggled to mobilise transport resources for grain collection.

Masvingo Province reached 63.52%, Matabeleland North achieved 90.61%, Matabeleland South recorded 79.15%, while Midlands Province stood at 79.98%.

The government also acknowledged support from humanitarian partners during the peak hunger period, saying the World Food Programme and its implementing partner, World Vision, helped complement state interventions in four districts: Bulilima, Kariba, Mberengwa and Mwenezi.

Officials say the intervention reflects the Second Republic’s approach of engaging multiple stakeholders in tackling food insecurity as authorities continue monitoring vulnerable communities.