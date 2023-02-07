Gospel Musician Dorcas Moyo Dishes Out ‘Mhanza Haisekwe’

Award winning gospel musician Dorcas Moyo will on 11 March 2023, launch her ninth album titled “Mhanza Haisekwe” in her home town of Mutare.

By Samuel Tinotenda Dzingirai

In an interview with 263Chat, Moyo who released her eighth album titled Bvudzi Rangu Ramera last year said she is giving her fans an early new year present and an appreciation for the support which saw her scoop various accolades in 2022.

“Just like any other journey, mine was not a stroll in the park and still challenges emerge everyday as you move. I am delighted that I became popular, it is a humbling compliment. To me I see it as a journey to win souls for Christ and if our efforts are getting recognition I give glory to the Almighty Jehovah”, said Moyo.

The vocally gifted Moyo said she has plans to set up a Dorcas Moyo Foundation which will drive her philanthropic work while a music academy is also part of her dreams going into the future.

“Lord willing and leading, we intend to be the most sought after gospel outfit in the country region and beyond. We also intend to form an academy where we will impart the little knowledge we have musically. There are also plans to have a Dorcas Moyo Foundation that will be driving our philanthropic drive”, added Moyo.

She had words of advice to fellow musicians encouraging them to be there for upcoming artists who reach out for guidance.

“Everyone starts from somewhere. There is no need to give a cold shoulder to those who reach out to you. I am a born again and devoted Christian as such I cherish helping others and the upcoming artist are there included. While I might have not been a beneficiary of immense generosity from seasoned artist as we were rising God forbid I do like wise. Ther is need to be accommodative and this is one of our core objectives as a brand to assist upcoming artists”, said Moyo.

While she feels she has made her name on the local gospel music front, Moyo said she is looking to collaborate with international artists including Rebecca Malope and Jimmy D Psalmist among others.

“I will jump for international collaboration with Minister GCU, Tasha Cobbs, Frank Edward, Jimmy D Psalmist, Rebecca Malope the list is endless as I feel I still have a lot to learn from seasoned artist”, said Moyo.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

