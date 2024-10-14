Fissures in Zanu PF Over 2030

Senior Zanu PF members who are pushing for President Mnangagwa to stay in power until 2030 are now sharply divided with some now opposing the agenda.

Inside sources said the likes of youth league chairperson Tino Machakaire is not seeing eye to eye with senior members from Masvingo on how to execute the 2030 agenda.

“There is serious division within the youth league and this is now beyond the control of everyone. John Paradza (deputy secretary for youth league) and his colleagues that include Lovemore Matuke (minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution) Ezra Chadzamira (Minister for Masvingo province) are trying to push the 2030 agenda.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been very clear on several occasions that he is a constitutionalist which means that he will retire in 2028 when his presidential tenure expires. The problem which is emerging is that Masvingo province is continuing with mantra especially John Paradza which is now causing division within the youth league. Tino Machakaire was against the 2030 agenda from the start because he was told point blank by the President that he will not seek another term in office.

“Machakaire even engaged Paradza and the youth executive that we should desist from trying to persuade the President to remain in office. This did not go well with Paradza as he was accusing Machakaire of being disloyal to his boss (Mnangagwa) and the youth league,” said the source

Another source said that Machakaire engaged with vice President Constantino Chiwenga in Wedza recently.

“Machakaire was with Chiwenga in Wedza recently during the burial of the vice president’s aunt. It was a fruitful engagement as the two are from the same province, the worst of the same district which is Hwedza.

“The engagement was not mainly centred on succession because we are still far from elective Congress.

“Of course, Chiwenga is deemed to replace Mnangagwa when he retires but remember this is just speculation.”

When reached for comment Machakaire was not picking his mobile phone.

On his part Paradza said he was not aware of any such allegations.

“I don’t know what are you talking about. What l know is there is unity within the youth league. This is just your own creation in trying to suit your narrative. There is no such thing like that,” he said

This comes as some social media inciters have been posting messages claiming that there were serious divisions within the country’s presidium after Chiwenga did not attend Mnangagwa’s 82nd birthday celebrations in Masvingo.

