Netball Tournament Drives Cancer Awareness Nationwide

Marondera turned a vibrant shade of pink this weekend as hundreds gathered for the 4th Edition of the Pink October Netball Cancer Awareness Tournament an event blending sport, solidarity and a powerful call to action in the fight against breast cancer.

Delivering the keynote address, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East, Advocate Itayi Ndudzo urged communities to stand together against the growing threat of cancer, emphasizing early detection and education as key weapons in saving lives.

“We gather not just to celebrate sportsmanship, but to unite in a cause that is profoundly close to our hearts — the fight against breast cancer. Together, we can make a difference,” Ndudzo said.

According to the Zimbabwe National Cancer Registry, breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women, accounting for nearly 20 percent of all diagnoses.

Cervical cancer follows closely behind, claiming over 2,000 lives annually.

The minister reminded the crowd that these statistics represent real people — “our mothers, daughters and friends” whose battles demand collective compassion and action.

The event, held under the theme “Together We Make a Difference in Fighting Against Breast Cancer,” also celebrated Zimbabwe’s growing efforts to improve cancer care.

Ndudzo highlighted the government’s establishment of the National Cervical Cancer Screening Program in 2012 which has expanded nationwide to offer life-saving services.

“Early detection saves lives. Unfortunately, many women still face barriers to screening and treatment due to stigma and lack of information. This is where our collective resolve becomes indispensable,” he said.

The tournament brought together top provincial netball clubs, including Makate High Flyers under the coordination of the Sport and Recreation Commission and the Zimbabwe Netball Association.

Beyond the competition, the day carried a deeper message that teamwork both on and off the court is essential in defeating cancer.

As cheers echoed across the courts, survivors, families, and young athletes shared moments of reflection and hope.

Whether through play, awareness, or advocacy, participants embraced the belief that every action no matter how small counts.

“Together, we are not just stronger; we are an unstoppable force for change. Together, we can save lives.” Ndudzo said.