Mnangagwa Reshuffles Key Gvt Posts

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has announced a fresh round of senior appointments and a major restructuring of a key government ministry, in a move officials say is aimed at improving efficiency in critical sectors.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya confirmed that Paul Chikawa has been appointed Director-General in the President’s Department with immediate effect. He is replacing Fulton Mangwanya.

“At the same time, in terms of Section 202(1)(b) of the Constitution, His Excellency the President has re-assigned Ms Fungayi Jessie Majome from the position of Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission to the position of Commissioner in the Public Service Commission,” said Dr Rushwaya.

Majome was the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission to Commission.

The changes come alongside a broader restructuring of the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development, which has now been split into two separate entities following a government review.

“Following a review of the Ministry’s portfolio, His Excellency the President has divided it into two ministries, namely the Ministry of Lands and Rural Development and the Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Development,” Dr Rushwaya said.

He added that the President had also made new ministerial appointments in line with the changes.

“In terms of Section 104 of the Constitution, His Excellency has appointed Hon. Vangelis Haritatos as Minister of Lands and Rural Development, while Hon. Anxious Masuka will serve as Minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Development. The appointments and re-assignments are with immediate effect,” he said.