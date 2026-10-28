ZIMRA Officers in Court Over US$17k Tax Scandal

Two Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) officers have appeared in court accused of facilitating the under-declaration of an imported Toyota Hilux, allegedly causing a revenue loss of US$17 670.76.

Helen Dadirai Murei (36) and Shingirayi Macdonald Chikonyora (46) appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa facing charges of criminal abuse of office.

The pair is accused of recording a Toyota Hilux double cab as a single cab in ZIMRA’s customs clearance system, allegedly resulting in the underpayment of import duty.

The State, represented by a detective from the Criminal Investigations Department’s Commercial Crimes Division Northern Region alleges that the offence occurred during the importation and clearance of the vehicle from South Africa.

According to court papers, Allen Masiya of Damofalls, Ruwa had engaged an agent, Bongani Majakwara who has since been arrested, to import and clear the vehicle.

Prosecutors allege that Murei and Chikonyora physically inspected the vehicle before entering its details into ZIMRA’s Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA), classifying it as a single cab instead of a double cab.

The declaration allegedly resulted in the payment of ZWL1 345 764 in duty equivalent to US$22 206.75.

The alleged irregularity came to light on April 29, when ZIMRA impounded the vehicle for post-clearance verification and the assessment of additional duty.

Further checks allegedly revealed that the vehicle had been declared as a single cab leading to the discovery of the alleged revenue shortfall.

The State alleges that the officers acted contrary to their official duties, prejudicing ZIMRA of US$17 670.76.

Murei and Chikonyora were each granted US$200 bail and are expected to return to court on November 30.