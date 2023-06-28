Jere launches Village Interface Meetings

Businessman and aspiring Zanu PF candidate for Murehwa West Constituency, Farai Jere launched village interface meetings at Chanetsa village yesterday.

As the country gears up for the general election set for August 23, Jere pledged to fulfill what he promised during party’s primary elections.

In his launch speech, the veteran football administrator implored voters to unite and vote for President Mnangagwa and the revolutionary party.

“President Mnangagwa is my employer, who has given me the mandate to work for Zanu PF, representing the issues of development.Our biggest aim is to make sure that Zanu PF gets huge numbers and not to work with the opposition, which gets foreign funding. Let’s give President Mnangagwa many votes because he is a leader who remembers us in everything that he does.I promised to fix the roads, and starting next week, work will commence on the road that leads to my predecessor’s home and Chanetsa road which connects the main road and our township,” said Jere.

The village meeting was attended by proportional representative candidate Emely Jesaya.

