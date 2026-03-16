Award-Winning Zimbabwean Series Magweja Set for Zambian TV Debut

An award-winning Zimbabwean television series exploring the lives of artisanal miners is set to reach a new regional audience after securing a broadcast deal in Zambia.

Magamba Network has announced that its drama series Magweja will premiere on Crown TV Zambia marking the organisation’s first international television broadcast.

The series will debut today at 19:30 bringing the production to prime-time viewers in Zambia.

The expansion comes after Magweja won the Outstanding Screen Production award at the National Arts Merit Awards 2025 widely regarded as Zimbabwe’s leading arts recognition platform.

Set within the complex landscape of Zimbabwe’s mining sector, the series focuses on the experiences of artisanal miners and the communities that depend on small-scale mining for survival.

Through its storytelling, the production explores the challenges, resilience and human realities behind the country’s extractive industry offering a perspective rarely represented in mainstream media.

The partnership with Crown TV is seen as a significant milestone for Magamba Network which has built a reputation for producing socially conscious digital and creative media content across Africa.

Director of the series Dereck Nziyakwi said the award recognition had confirmed the broader appeal of the story.

“The NAMA recognition affirmed what we always believed, that Magweja is a story that resonates far beyond Zimbabwe’s borders,” he said.

“Bringing it to Zambia through Crown TV is not just an expansion, it is a conversation we are proud to begin with a new audience.”

Zambia’s strong connection to the mining industry makes it a natural audience for the series, which explores themes of community survival, dignity and economic struggle within mining communities.

Magamba Network said the international broadcast represents a major step in expanding Zimbabwean storytelling to wider African audiences.

Founded as a creative and digital media organisation, the group focuses on producing bold and socially engaged content aimed at amplifying underrepresented voices and stimulating cultural dialogue across the region.