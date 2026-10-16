Bulawayo Man Jailed 17 Years for Attempted Rape

A 59-year-old man from Selbourne Park has been sentenced to 17 years imprisonment for attempting to rape a nine-year-old girl.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the man was convicted by the Bulawayo Magistrates’ Court following an incident that occurred on September 12.

According to NPAZ, the girl was on her way to the toilet at around 1am when the man followed her, grabbed her and dragged her behind the toilet.

“The offender instructed her to lie on the ground facing upwards, removed her underwear and lowered his trousers,” said NPAZ.

The authority said the girl tried to scream for help, but the man covered her mouth with his hand.

“The offender was interrupted by the victim’s stepmother, who found them at the scene and alerted the victim’s father,” said NPAZ.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police leading to the man’s arrest and conviction.