No Patients Will Be Turned Away For Failing To Pay Hospital Fees: Mahomva

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has announced that patients will not be turned away from government hospitals and clinics for failing to pay the recently hiked hospital fees.

According to local online publication, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Agnes Mahomva insisted that the recent hike in hospital fees does not change the government policy on health delivery system.

“We continue to treat the vulnerable, the indigent, vulnerable groups such as maternity, women who are admitted to antenatal care, under five children, elderly who are above 65. Those groups we continue to see free of charge,” said Mahomva.

“The fee list that is circulating that the public is very concerned about is an internal tool that was for provincial medical directors, our CEOs for central hospitals so that they are able to claim from medical aid societies for patients that they will have seen free of charge,” Mahomva added.

She urged the public to visit health centres for treatment saying they will not be turned away of inability to pay.

“So, to the public out there, I would like to plead with you not to panic because we are there to serve you, to help you and to work with you.

“If you are to present yourself to a clinic or hospital, you will be assessed…there is no one who will be turned away because they are unable to pay. However, we want to provide you quality services. This is why we have also taken the opportunity to re-look at our fees so that we have some resources that enable us to provide that service that you need,” said Mahomva.