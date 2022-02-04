No To Military Rule In Health Service: Health Workers

Nurses have condemned the ministry of health and child care’s move to shift diploma verification process from the nurses council to the Permanent secretary’s office.

The nurses said the move is evidence that the government wants to stop the massive exodus by force.

In an interview with 263Chat, Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union (ZPNU) President, Robert Chiduku condemned militarization of the health ministry.

“The ministry of health and child care has now become a subset of the universal defense ministry. Let the soldiers be in the army, they will do a good job there. They are now implementing their useless military philosophies in the wrong trade now,” he said.

Ministry of health and child care banned the nurses council from issuing nurses diploma verification with immediate effect.

Chiduku highlighted that the mass exodus of nurses is a clear indication of a failed government which has nothing to offer except use of force.

“If you see your child rushing to eating in the neighborhood, then you as a father you are disgrace. You don’t beat the child, but you should provide the food. This government should simply address bread and butter issues only. That simple,” he said.

Chiduku also explained that this is not the first time the government has tried to use military tactics on the ministry of health and child care.

“In 2018 , retired general Constantine Chiwenga disrespectfully fired nurses on ZTV for demanding fair wages through a collective job action. In 2020, the nurses went on a three month collective job action. Instead of addressing the nurses legitimate demands, the president did a very disgraceful of coming in the open to brag that he had had seconded a soldier( Chiwenga) to the Ministry of health.

“Since the coming of Chiwenga to the Ministry, there has never been any negotiation with associations. The bargaining forum was totally closed. The Current Minister went on to initiate the Health Services Amendment bill which is meant to ban collective job action in the health service. Nursing is a self-regulating profession and therefore nurses council board should not be an imposition from anyone,” he said.

Health workers also feel that there is now heavy military domination in the top echelons of the health ministry as the minister, and permanent secretary, director of nursing are from military.