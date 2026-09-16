Nollywood Mourns as Veteran Actor Olu Jacobs Dies Aged 84

Veteran Nigerian actor and film executive Olu Jacobs, one of the most recognisable faces of Nollywood and African theatre has died aged 84.

His death was announced by his son, Olusoji Jacobs, in an Instagram post on Wednesday 16 September 2026.

Olusoji described his father as a beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle while paying tribute to his long and distinguished career.

“It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle. The Lion of Lufodo,” he wrote.

The family also appealed to bloggers and social media influencers to respect its privacy as relatives mourn the actor.

Born on 11 July 1942, Jacobs spent his early years in Kano, where he attended Holy Trinity School and developed an interest in debating and drama.

His passion for acting grew after he attended one of Chief Hubert Ogunde’s annual concert parties at the Colonial Hotel in Kano.

He later travelled to Britain to pursue formal training, studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London.

Jacobs began his professional career in British theatre and television.

In 1972, he played The Boy in A Taste of Honey at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. He subsequently appeared in a number of British television productions, including The Goodies, Till Death Us Do Part, Barlow at Large, The Venturers, Angels, The Tomorrow People and The Professionals.

He also appeared in international films such as The Dogs of War, Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend and Roman Polanski’s Pirates.

Jacobs returned to Nigeria in 1990 and took a role in the Nigerian Television Authority detective series The Third Eye.

He later became one of the prominent actors of Nigeria’s rapidly developing film industry, appearing in more than 100 Nollywood productions.

Beyond acting, he worked as a film executive and helped contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s modern entertainment industry.

His performances earned him numerous awards and honours.

In 2007, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

He was also presented with the Industry Merit Award for outstanding achievement in acting at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards and received the MAA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

In recognition of his contribution to the Nigerian film industry, Jacobs was conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2011.

A life shared with Joke Silva

Jacobs was married to fellow veteran actress Joke Silva and the couple had two children.

Together, they co-founded the Lufodo Group an organisation involved in film production, distribution and training in the performing arts.

His death marks the end of a career spanning several decades and multiple generations of audiences.

From British theatre and television to the emergence and expansion of Nollywood, Jacobs established himself as one of Nigeria’s most enduring performers.

His family has asked for privacy as it comes to terms with his death.