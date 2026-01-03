Notorious Guruve Suspect Captured After Joint Police–Army Operation

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the arrest of Guruve serial killer Anymore Zvitsva following a joint operation involving the army.

Police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Zvitsva (32) was arrested on Saturday afternoon after a wide-ranging manhunt that drew support from the local community.

Commissioner Nyathi said the suspect was shot in the left leg by a joint team from the ZRP and the Zimbabwe National Army while hiding in a garden.

“He is now receiving medical attention at a local hospital,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

He praised residents of Guruve and the wider public for providing information during the search describing the community’s role as key to the suspect’s capture.

The arrest brings to an end days of heightened tension in the area following reports linking the suspect to several murders.

Police said further details regarding the charges and the suspect’s court appearance would be released in due course as investigations continue.