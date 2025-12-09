Bogus Vehicle Agent in Dock After Nissan Caravan Deal Goes Wrong

By Judith Nyuke

A 43-year-old man allegedly misrepresented himself as a Be Forward agent resulting in a botched deal that caused a prospective buyer to lose US$13 666.00 while attempting to purchase a Nissan Caravan NV350 motor vehicle.

Yen Tawanda Dhliwayo appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with fraud.

The matter was remanded to 10 December for bail application.

According to court papers, the complainant in this case is Bei Mandishona Komborayi (25).

The State represented by Lawrence Gangarahwe alleges that sometime in May 2025, Kombirayi was looking for ideal person who would assist him to import a Nissan Caravan NV350 motor vehicle.

He was referred to Dhliwayo who reportedly misrepresented that he was a registered Be Forward agent and had capacity to import that motor vehicle from Japan on his behalf.

Dhliwayo then charged Komborayi US$13 666-00 inclusive of duty and transportation of the motor vehicle from Tanzania to Zimbabwe.

Acting upon the misrepresentation, Komborayi paid US$13 666.00 to Dhliwayo for the motor vehicle’s importation with delivery promised by August 2025 however, despite receiving the full amount Dhliwayo failed to deliver the vehicle.

Komborayi made follow-ups with Dhliwayo several times; however, Dhliwayo continuously gave excuses.

He eventually became evasive, leading the complainant to file a police report. The total value prejudiced is US$13 666-00 with nothing recovered.