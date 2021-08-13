Old Mutual Donates PPE To Four Provincial Hospitals

Zimbabwe’s leading financial services provider Old Mutual has donated an assortment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to be used by frontline health workers at four health centres across the country.

In a statement, Old Mutual said the donation is a key facet of their business ethics which focus on addressing the concerns of the wider community and making charitable donations in critical areas of need.

“This donation will benefit staff at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare, Mplio in Bulawayo, Mutare Provincial and Kwekwe. Each hospital received 500 waterproof gowns, 500 face masks boxes, 500 face shields, 500 plastic aprons, 500 latex gloves boxes and 500 Hazmut blue lined suits. The financial services giant is also providing hampers to the health workers,” read the statement.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe group Chief Executive Officer Sam Matsekete said they were moved to support government’s efforts.

“No words can express our appreciation and recognition of the diligent and hard work that the Government of Zimbabwe, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care have been putting towards mitigating the harsh effects of the Covid-19 pandemic throughout the country,” he said.

Matsekete saluted the health workers for their hard work and commitment in the fight against Covid-19.

“Please continue the fight with the knowledge that Old Mutual will continue to support you and wishes you all success in the fight against the pandemic,” said Matsekete.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we will continue to invest in communities in which we operate to foster social development and economic progress. To achieve this, the health of our communities is critical hence this donation to health workers,” he added.