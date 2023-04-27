WHO Warns of Biological Hazard at Sudan’s Seized lab

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed concern over a potential biological risk after fighters in Sudan occupied the National Public Health Laboratory in the war-torn capital of Khartoum.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the fighting between the military and militia in the city.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has expressed concern that those occupying the facility could be exposed to dangerous pathogens with unknown implications.

Since the conflict began, WHO has verified 16 attacks on health facilities causing eight deaths.

WHO is also concerned about the occupation of the Central Public Health Lab by one of the parties in the conflict.

Technicians no longer have access to the laboratory, which means the lab is no longer able to perform its normal diagnostic and reference functions.

Ghebreyesus says, “We are also concerned that those occupying the lab could be accidentally exposed to pathogens stored there. WHO is seeking more information and conducting a risk assessment.”

