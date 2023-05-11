Olinda Exposes Tytan, Ammara Brown Relationship

United Kingdom-based socialite, Olinda Chapel has revealed that her husband Njabulo “Tytan” Nkomo was once in a relationship with musician Ammara Brown.

Chapel made the revelations on Facebook while responding to the backlash she has been receiving for posting out a birthday message to her ex-husband Stunner, regardless of her union with Tytan.

Wishing the rapper a happy birthday Chapel wrote, “Happy birthday Dziva, Dai ndatenga present but handiti wakandiramba ukati “ndoenda” . Saka itiranai ikoko. Happy birthday ex wangu (Happy birthday Dziva (Stunner) I’d have bought you a present but you dumped. Happy birthday my ex).”

The post received heavy criticism, with one section indicating that her actions were disrespectful to her current husband.

However, an unyielding Chapel hit back, expressing that she is not enemies with her exes, and Tytan got into a union with her knowing she once had someone in her life.

“Sophia Muunganirwa when he married me didn’t he know I was married before ? Kasi aifunga kuti ndiri Virgin ? If kudotito muri ma enemies nema ex enyu kuno ku harare we are not like that!” she said before poking further to reveal that Tytan sometimes posts his ex, Ammara Brown, “he posts Amara do I complain?”