Africa Secures Strong Presence in IOC Young Reporters Programme for Dakar 2026

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Fifteen young journalists from around the world have been selected for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Young Reporters Programme, offering them a chance to cover the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

The initiative, which received 271 applications from 32 countries following a revamped format introduced in September 2025, is designed to give aspiring reporters hands-on experience at a major international multi-sport event.

Africa will be strongly represented, with six of the 15 selected participants coming from the continent. Host nation Senegal accounts for three of those chosen alongside participants from across Europe, Asia, Oceania and the Americas.

The selected reporters include Oumou Koulsoum Balde, Boubacar Diop and Aissatou Ka (Senegal), Nathan Goddard-McCarthy (Barbados), Flavie Kazmierczak (France), Yue Liu (China), Simone Longo (Italy), Nkele Martin (Canada), Mahbubat Salahudeen (Nigeria), Hawa Sow Tall (Mauritania), Aina Vall (Spain), Joh Vonne Roberts (United States), Abigael Wafula (Kenya), Jack Young and Evelyn Younger (Australia).

During the Games, participants will undergo training at the Main Press Centre working alongside international media while covering sporting and cultural events across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

The programme combines classroom learning with real-time reporting, equipping participants with skills in print journalism, photography, broadcasting and digital media production. They will also gain experience in high-pressure environments such as press conferences and mixed zones.

Launched ahead of the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in 2010, the IOC Young Reporters Programme has developed into a key platform for emerging sports journalists and to date, 125 participants from 68 countries have taken part, with many progressing to careers within global sports media and organisations linked to the Olympic Movement.

The Dakar 2026 Games, scheduled to run from 31 October to 13 November are expected to bring together around 2 700 athletes aged up to 17 competing across three host zones in Senegal.