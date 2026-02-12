How Botha Gold Mine Is Rewriting the Story of Women in Mining

The sound of machinery hums across the gold fields in the mining town of Bindura as women in hard hats step confidently into a space once dominated by men.

Their boots sink into the red dust but their presence signals something far greater than mineral extraction, it marks a quiet social transformation.

For years, mining in the country has been viewed as a harsh, male-dominated world, offering little room for women beyond informal trading or support roles.

But at Botha Gold Mine, that narrative is changing.

Today, the workforce at the mine is female many of them sole breadwinners, young mothers, and school dropouts who once saw no future beyond survival.

Thirty-four-year-old Rudo never imagined herself working underground.

“I used to sell vegetables by the roadside. Some days I went home with nothing. Now, I earn a salary, my children go to school and we eat every day. This mine saved my family,” she says adjusting her helmet.

Like Rudo, dozens of women here say the opportunity has brought stability where there was once uncertainty.

“My husband lost his job during Covid. I wasn’t working here my children would not be in school. Botha gave me dignity.”

Beyond wages, Botha Gold Mine has introduced training programmes in safety, equipment operation and leadership, enabling women to rise through the ranks.

One of Botha mine contractor Aura Mine manager Themba Dube says the policy was deliberate.

“We realised empowerment must be practical. When women earn, families are fed, children stay in school, and communities grow stronger. This is not charity — it is development.”

In nearby Bindura town, the impact is visible. Crime rate and other issues related to immorality have decreased and school attendance has increased marking a new lease of life in the Gold mining town.

Seventy-four-year-old Alifandika Mwale says the mine has changed the social fabric.

“These women are now decision-makers in their homes. Poverty has reduced. There is less early marriage and fewer school dropouts. Their success uplifts the whole community,” he says.

Despite the progress, challenges persist balancing family responsibilities continue to test workers. Yet the women remain resilient.

“We are not asking for favours, we are proving we belong here,” Rudo says firmly.

As Government seeks inclusive growth under National Development Strategy 2, Botha Gold Mine is becoming a blueprint for how industry can transform lives.

In the glow of the setting sun, the women leave the mine gates tired, proud and hopeful carrying more than wages as they carry possibility.