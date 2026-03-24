Broken Roads, Open Routes: How Maphisa Became a Gateway for Crime and That Is About To Change

In Maphisa, the road is more than a stretch of tar. It is a lifeline or at least, it should be.

The Byo-Kezi-Maphisa highway is under rehabilitation (Pic By Lovejoy Mutongwiza)

For years, it has been anything but.

Winding through Matobo District and stretching toward key economic and border points, the Bulawayo–Kezi–Maphisa Road has long stood as a symbol of neglect. Its surface is scarred by deep potholes, crumbling edges and long, uneven stretches that force drivers into slow, cautious movement. In the dry season, dust clouds swallow vehicles whole. In the rainy season, parts of the road become nearly impassable.

But beyond the inconvenience, the poor state of the road has quietly shaped life in Maphisa in more dangerous ways , enabling crime, increasing accidents and cutting communities off from essential services.

For residents, the link between the broken road and rising criminal activity is painfully clear.

Maphisa sits close to Zimbabwe’s southern border, making it a strategic transit point. Over time, that advantage has been exploited by organised car smuggling syndicates moving vehicles from Botswana into the country. The poor road conditions, instead of acting as a deterrent, have worked in favour of criminals.

Law enforcement struggles to keep up.

River desilting on the Byo-Kezi-Maphisa road (Pic By Lovejoy Mutongwiza)

Police vehicles cannot maintain speed over the damaged terrain. High-speed chases are almost impossible. Setting up effective roadblocks becomes a logistical challenge in areas where the road narrows, breaks or becomes unpredictable.

Criminals know this, and they plan accordingly.

“They use this road because they understand its weaknesses better than anyone,” says Nkosana Dube, a local taxi driver who has spent years navigating the route. “When they are being chased, they simply speed off into sections where the road is worse. Police cannot follow at that pace without risking accidents or damaging their vehicles.”

He pauses, reflecting on how routine such incidents have become.

“We hear stories almost every week. Stolen cars passing through at night. Sometimes even during the day. It has made people uneasy because you realise how exposed we are.”

That sense of vulnerability is deeply felt by residents like Thandeka Ncube, who lives just outside the Maphisa growth point.

Her home was targeted in a robbery that she believes was made easier by the area’s inaccessibility.

“They came late at night, driving a vehicle that must have come through that same road,” she recalls. “They knew it would take time for anyone to respond, even if we called for help.”

The attackers forced their way into her home, taking valuables and supplies before disappearing into the darkness.

“When we reported the case, the police told us they had challenges reaching us quickly because of the road,” she says. “It was painful to hear that something as basic as a road could determine whether you get help or not.”

For Mandla Sibanda, a small-scale farmer in the area, the dangers of the road extend beyond crime.

He points to a bend along the Gwanda–Maphisa stretch where accidents have become alarmingly common.

“This road has claimed lives,” he says. “Drivers try to avoid potholes and end up losing control. Others misjudge distances because of the dust. Sometimes vehicles overturn or collide because there is simply no proper surface to drive on.”

Sibanda recounts how his cousin was hijacked along the same route, in an incident that combined both the dangers of crime and the vulnerability created by poor infrastructure.

“They blocked his path using another vehicle. There was nowhere to escape because the road was too narrow and damaged. They took the car and disappeared. By the time help came, they were long gone.”

Such incidents have contributed to a growing perception of Maphisa as both unsafe and isolated.

Transport operators often avoid the route or charge higher fares to compensate for the risk and wear on their vehicles. Emergency services take longer to reach those in need. Farmers struggle to move produce to markets, while access to healthcare and education becomes a daily challenge for many families.

“It’s not just about crime or accidents in isolation,” Sibanda explains. “It’s about how the road affects everything, from safety to livelihoods.”

The Gwanda–Maphisa Road is, in reality, a critical artery. It connects several districts and key economic hubs, including the ARDA Antelope Estate and the Makwe Irrigation Scheme. It also links communities to two border posts and opens up access to the tourism-rich Matobo Hills.

Yet for years, its condition has undermined its importance.

Now, there are signs of change.

Under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2 (ERRP2), the government has begun rehabilitating the Bulawayo–Kezi–Maphisa Road. Construction equipment has moved in, and sections of the road are being rebuilt, raising hopes among residents that long-standing challenges may finally be addressed.

For many, the potential impact goes far beyond improved travel times.

A rehabilitated road could transform security dynamics in the area. Police would be able to respond more quickly to incidents, pursue suspects effectively and establish functional roadblocks. Increased traffic flow and accessibility could also act as a deterrent to criminal activity, making it harder for smugglers to operate unnoticed.

“A proper road changes everything,” says Dube. “It means visibility. It means movement. Criminals prefer hidden, difficult places. Once the road is good, this will no longer be one of them.”

Ncube believes the improvements will restore a sense of dignity and safety to the community.

“We want to feel protected,” she says. “We want to know that if something happens, help can come quickly. A good road gives us that hope.”

Sibanda, meanwhile, is already looking ahead to broader opportunities.

“When the road is fixed, we can think about growing our businesses, transporting goods easily, even attracting visitors,” he says. “But first, it will give us something we have been missing for a long time, security.”

Once completed, the road is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Gwanda and surrounding districts, particularly Matobo District. It will also improve access to essential services while unlocking economic opportunities in mining, agriculture and tourism.

Speaking during a recent media briefing, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said the rehabilitation works are part of a broader effort to improve the quality of life for Zimbabweans.

“We are witnessing the work ethic of the Second Republic, which is focused on delivering development for the betterment of our people,” he said.

Back in Maphisa, the transformation is still underway. The road is not yet complete. The dust still rises. The potholes have not entirely disappeared.

But for the first time in years, the journey ahead feels different.