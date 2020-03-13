One Year After Cyclone Idai Disaster In Pictures

In March last year, Chimanimani and Chipinge areas were affected by Cyclone Idai. The tropical cyclone which was declared National disaster left hundreds of people dead while thousands were left homeless. One a year on, 263Chat visited the affected areas to assess the rebuilding efforts being spearheaded by government.

Kelvin Charamba (35) who was affected by Cyclone Idai a year ago is still living in a tent with his family. School Children from Chimanimani village crossing a bridge still under construction while on their way to school. Mrs Ndlovu with her grandson at Marikai camp where they relocated after their house was destroyed by Cyclone Idai last in March last year. A Ngangu house destroyed by cyclone Idai last year is still deserted.

Some of the remains from Cyclone Idai