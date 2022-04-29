Over 600 pirate taxis drivers were arrested across the country on Thursday following the launch of a police operation dubbed ‘Respect Other Road Users/ Remekedzai Vamwe Vanoshandisa Mugwagwa/ Hlonipani Abanye Abasebenzisa Umgwaqo’.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP), the operation is meant to restore sanity in urban areas amid concerns over worsening traffic congestion during peak hours especially in Harare

“The ZRP reports that on 28/04/22, 673 motorists were arrested countrywide on day one of operation ‘Respect Other Road Users/ Remekedzai Vamwe Vanoshandisa Mugwagwa/ Hlonipani Abanye Abasebenzisa Umgwaqo’. Motorists are advised to adhere to road rules and regulations to ensure smooth traffic flow on the roads,” said ZRP.

Apart from the police, the operation included other stakeholders such as the Zimbabwe National Road Administration, Vehicle Inspection Department, the Department of Social Welfare, and the four Harare Metropolitan local authorities namely Chitungwiza Municipality, Epworth Local Board, Harare City Council and Ruwa Local Board.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation will restore sanity.

Police have reiterated that the public must avoid boarding pirate taxis or using their private vehicles as pirate taxis as they risk falling prey to robbers.

Only Zupco buses, long-distance buses, and Zupco-affiliated kombis are allowed to operate as public transport.

Police in Harare Province on Tuesday said they were worried by the congestion during peak hours and the number of criminal cases emanating from the pirate taxis and non-Zupco kombis and buses.

A number of robberies, rape and theft cases have occurred where victims fall prey to the illegal transporters who present themselves as genuine transporters.

Every week, many passengers and motorists have lost cash, cars and goods to armed robbers in separate incidents while a motorcycle belonging to the Government was stolen at a clinic in Shamva, with reports of crimes continuing to be made countrywide.

Most of the passengers were robbed after being offered lifts in and around Harare.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, police in Norton recorded a case of robbery where a 49-year-old man lost a Mazda Premacy vehicle (ACY 5103), US$100 cash, a WI-FI router, Huawei Y5 cellphone, and a DSTV LNB, to two robbers at the 24 km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road.

The victim had offered a lift to the duo who posed as genuine transport seekers destined for Norton, at the Whitehouse bus stop near Kuwadzana.

It is alleged that along the way, the suspects attacked him and took away his valuables before dumping him on the roadside.

Investigations are still in progress.