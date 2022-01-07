Mamombe, Chimbiri Applies For Exception Of Charges

Opposition MDC Alliance activists Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbira have through their lawyer Jeremiah Bhamu of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) applied for exception of charges.

The two are facing charges of communicating false statements prejudicial to the state.

The duo except to the charges being raised against them in terms of section 171(1) of the criminal procedure and evidence act.

In alternative, Mamombe and Chimbiri applied that the falsehood charges be squashed in terms of section 178 of the criminal procedure and evidence act.

State’s allegations against the two are that on 13 May 2020, the applicants unlawfully and intentionally communicated to their relatives, friends and lawyers to the effect that they have been abducted.

Alternatively, the duo are said to have made statements to detective Inspector Chafa, claiming that that they were abducted, hence, obstruction of justice.

Meanwhile, the state is set to respond to the exception application by 10 January 2022 and the ruling will be made on 14 January 2022.