Parly Breaks Sabbatical, Summoned To Debate Delimitation Report

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has summoned Parlimentarieans to an Extra-Ordinary Sitting to debate the Preliminary Delimitation Report this Friday.

Parliament is on a festive period sabbatical, however, they will be compelled to conduct virtual deliberations to debate the report presented to Mnangagwa at the end of last year by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson, Priscilla Chigumba.

In a message to lawmakers on Tuesday, Parliament said:

“In terms of Section 110(2) (c), His Excellency, the President, Dr E. D. Mnangagwa has summoned Parliament to an Extra-Ordinary Sitting to conduct special business relating to the Preliminary Delimitation Report on Friday, 6th January 2023 at 9:00 am.

“Due to accommodation challenges still being experienced in Harare, Members are advised to attend the Sitting virtually. The login details will be shared in due course. A few Members who will attend physically will be advised by the Chief Whips.”

Mnangagwa had seven working days after receiving the report within which to cause the tabling of the report to Parliament. The seven days end on the 6th of January 2023 and this means that he has to summon Parliament so that the report can be tabled.

After receiving the report from the President, Parliament is given 14 sitting days to study the report before submitting its opinions to the President.

If the results of the report are going to be used for the 2023 general elections, Section 161 of the constitution says the final report must have been gazetted at least six months before the polls. A few months ago ZEC said general elections should be held between July and August 2023

Meanwhile, Parliament has set up an ad hoc committee to consider the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) preliminary delimitation report.

In a memo dated December 29 written by acting Clerk of Parliament, Hellen Dingane addressed to the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda, Senate president Marble Chinomona, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Tsitsi Gezi, Deputy President of the Senate, Mike Nyambuya and all members of the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders, Dingane sought authority to set up a committee to consider the delimitation report.

“Following the submission of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) delimitation report to His Excellency the President on December 26, 2022, and the expected tabling of the same report to Parliament on January 6, 2023, authority is sought in terms of Standing Rules and Orders Number 25 of the National Assembly and Standing Orders number 24 of the Senate to appoint an ad hoc committee to analytically consider the said report,” Dingane said.

“The proposed members of the ad hoc committee are Pupurai Togarepi, Dexter Nduna, Kenneth Musanhi, Tsitsi Muzenda, Chido Madiwa, David Parirenyatwa, Musa Ncube, Cuthbert Mpame, Chief Siatabwa Siansali, Prince Sibanda, David Tekeshe, Douglas Mwonzora and Anele Ndebele.”

The proposed 13-member committee is dominated by Zanu PF with 10 members. The MDC-T is represented by its leader Douglas Mwonzora and Anele Dube, with Prince Dubeko Sibanda as the sole representative of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

