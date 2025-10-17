‘We Inherited a Torch, Not a Throne,’ Says Chiwenga at ZANU-PF Conference

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has called on ZANU-PF members to remain guided by the sacrifices and ideals of the country’s liberation heroes as Zimbabwe works towards achieving Vision 2030.

Addressing delegates at the ruling party’s National People’s Conference in Mutare, Chiwenga said the current generation of leaders and citizens must recognize that they are continuing a legacy, not beginning it.

“Always remember that we are not the Alpha and Omega of Zimbabwe’s journey. Ours is to carry forward the torch passed to us by those who gave everything without expectation of reward,” he said.

Chiwenga paid tribute to liberation icons such as the late General Josiah Magama Tongogara, describing him as a symbol of selflessness and patriotism.

“Some of them, like our late commander General Josiah Magama Tongogara, knew they would not see a liberated Zimbabwe. He was told openly that when the day comes that this country is going to be free, he would die yet he continued to fight for the future, not for himself,” Chiwenga said.

The Vice President urged delegates to view Vision 2030 the government’s blueprint for transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy as both a political and national covenant rooted in the liberation struggle’s values.

“Vision 2030 must be understood in the same light. It is about the Zimbabwe we will bequeath to the generations to come,” he said.

Chiwenga also commended the ruling party’s resilience saying its endurance was a result of unity, discipline and a shared sense of purpose.

“ZANU-PF stands where it is today because it has travelled a long, demanding journey of vision, unity, sacrifice, love and singleness of purpose,” he added.