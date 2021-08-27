Police Arrest War Veterans For Picketing At Mthuli’s Office

NINE liberation war veterans will on Thursday 26 August 2021 spend their second night in police detention after they were arrested for allegedly protesting against payment of poor pension in a fresh crackdown against dissent in the troubled southern African country.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) arrested nine liberation war veterans namely Isso Madzivanyika, Nyasha Manyana, Daphne Kanoti, Shoorai Nyamangodo, Faith Chamanda, Ruvimbo Sphyina Maphosa, Jordan Nderezina, Maron Mabvunzaneyi Mazikana and Wonderful Sabarauta and charged them with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as defined in section 37(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.