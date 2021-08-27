 Women In Politics Documentary Set For Release Next Week

The Institute for Young Women’s Development (IYWD) will next week Tuesday launch the “Prisoners of Conscience” – a documentary film that mirrors the realities of young women and women leaders who have shattered the glass ceiling by participating in Zimbabwean politics.

Politics in Zimbabwe has traditionally been a male dominated space and has also been characterized by intimidation and violence both pre and post-independence, as a result most women have found it difficult to penetrate.

However, there has been a growing participation in politics by women in the country recently and IYWD seeks to reflect on progress so far through this documentary.

“In celebration of the month of August closing down the curtain of these women’s and Zimbabwe’s Heroines and Heroes month, the Institute for Young Women’s Development will on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 launch the “Prisoners of Conscience” documentary,” said IYWD.

Without preempting the characters in the documentary, IYWD said the film will focus on what motivates (female politicians) them to participate in politics, the threats and dangers they have faced, coping mechanisms employed and how best society can support young women and women leaders.

“Based on real life stories the IYWD will engage with these young women and women leaders as they tell it all; the arrests, the fear, the guns, the incarceration, the anxiety, everything about being prisoners of the conscience,”

“The stories will not be complete without them also telling the other side about their children, their families, peace of mind, careers including their political careers,”

”The screening and conversations will help us all answer the question “Is Zimbabwe Upholding it’s freedom fighter’s aspirations and endeavors?” said IYWD.

It also said by unpacking this topic, the objective of the reflections is to provoke the thinking and actions of all progressive people, organizations and movements on how best they can contribute towards safer environments for young women to exercise their constitutional rights of participating in civic and political processes.

By participating in politics, women are sometimes deemed to be breaking cultural norms which demands that they sit back and let men curve political discourse in society, notions which continue to hinder women participation in civil matters.

