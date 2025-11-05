Pomona Flats Construction Takes Shape

Building of the Pomona flats is progressing well with the first block now under construction and indications that two more blocks will be out of the ground by year-end.

Two blocks are already sold out while blocks three and four are on the market and selling equally fast.

WestProp Holdings is renowned for its signature developments, including Millennium Heights and Pokugara. Its latest project, The Hills Luxury Golf Estate, is set to redefine the “live, work, shop, and play” lifestyle that underpins all WestProp communities — offering a bold new standard in integrated urban living.

With the introduction of apartments at Pomona City – Westprop chief executive Ken Sharpe is making a bold statement and declaring confidence in Harare’s urban evolution.

With three blocks already sold out, the project is capturing the attention of homebuyers and investors alike — a testament to its strategic location, modern design, and flexible ownership models.

In response to growing demand for quicker delivery timelines, WestProp has introduced a dedicated block tailored for buyers seeking occupancy within six months.

This block comes with a synchronized payment plan, allowing purchasers to align their financial commitments with the construction schedule — a move designed to ease pressure on buyers while maintaining WestProp’s hallmark quality.

The Pomona Flats project is part of WestProp’s broader vision to redefine urban living in Zimbabwe through sustainable, secure, and stylish communities. With construction now underway and momentum building, prospective buyers are encouraged to act swiftly to secure units in the remaining blocks.

Pomona dubbed a “City within a City” estate borders with one of Harare’s premier 18-hole golf clubs – Wingate and is within striking distance of Harare’s growing commercial hubs – the Green Zone.

A total of 22 blocks consisting of 16-unit apartments on three floors each – will be decorate the Pomona landscape creating a new vibrant community and opportunities for business.

This means in phase 1 there will be 352 apartment units – translating to housing 352 families. Phase 2 will have the same number of units. The architects created spacious parking space of 530 bays for residents and 178 for visitors.