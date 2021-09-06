Possibility Of Tropical Cyclones High, Met Dept Warns

The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSD) has warned the nation on the possibility of tropical cyclones during the 2021/2022 rainfall season.

In a statement, MSD said the expected situation could result in excess inflow into the rivers and national dams.

“The occurrence of tropical cyclones is a possibility during the season. (NB: Comprehensive Tropical Cyclone forecasts are usually issued in November and the Department will communicate this information as soon as it is available),” reads the MSD statement.

The department also highlighted that violent storms and flash floods were more likely to occur with risk of riverine flooding anticipated.

Furthermore, MSD also encouraged farmers to improve stocks of seed and fertilizers as there is a higher risk of leaching during the season.

“Soil conservation technologies such as construction contours and storm drains to be done. High rainfall may mean increase in livestock disease therefore farmers should stock up on dipping chemicals and ensure consistent dipping. Water harvesting programmes and conservation agriculture practices are encouraged,” further noted MSD.

The department also warned against the prevalence of malaria and water-borne diseases

“Heavy downpours in a short space of time may occur during the season. Prolonged periods with high temperatures are highly likely,” read the statement.