Prophet Faces Attempted Rape Charges

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 37-year-old man self proclaimed prophet Osward Kadatoma has appeared before the Mbare Magistrate Court charged with attempted rape.

The complainant, Chengetai Nyamukondiwa (38) alleges that Kadatoma tried to sexually assault her during a so-called spiritual cleansing session.

Court documents indicate that Kadatoma who had been helping Nyamukondiwa spiritually conducted prayer sessions at her parents’ home in Warren Park 2.

In 2023, he reportedly visited her residence in Tynwald South claiming that she was being “tormented by her father’s goblins.”

During the visit, the accused allegedly took Nyamukondiwa into her bedroom and placed a white cloth on a beam on top of the bed.

He then ordered her to remove her panties so that he would pray for it asking her to wear it overnight.

Kadatoma allegedly attempted to lift her skirt and insisted on having sexual intercourse claiming it was part of the spiritual cleansing.

Nyamukondiwa reportedly pushed him away and told him she would shout so that the neighbors would know what was happening and as a result he let her go.

Following the incident, she confided in her brother, Searchmore Nyamukondiwa who encouraged her to report the matter to the authorities.

The State contends that Kadatoma’s actions were unlawful.